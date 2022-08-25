Fear of a cold front drives more people to invest in agricultural insurance

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 11:14

Image - Jose Luis Carrascosa/shutterstock

The meteorological situation and especially the elevated sea water temperatures during August have provoked concern amongst Almerians that in the next few months they could see a repeat of the ‘cold front’, now referred to as DANA (Isolated Depression in High Levels of the Atmosphere), a phenomenon that has long been a part of the region’s history.

Forty percent of agricultural products have been assigned agricultural insurance, according to data collected by the General Director of Fruit and Horticulture.

Councilor of agriculture, fish, water and rural development for Andalucia’s town council, Carmen Crespo, has encouraged producers of fruit and horticulture to get agricultural insurance before the foreseen ‘cold front’ that threatens to arrive at the beginning of September, coinciding with the high temperatures registered in Mediterranean waters.

In statements to the media during her visit to the rural agricultural sites in Adra, Almeria, the councillor has noted that agricultural insurance is fundamental to guarantee farmers’ protection ahead of the damages expected from the DANAs.

“We have to continue encouraging people to get agricultural insurance to allow compensations and the possibility of reconstructing the greenhouses that face difficulties” Crespo explained.

The Andalucian government, has increased its budget for compensation from seven to twelve million euros as an incentive to obtain greater coverage from the autonomous community by those who contract these insurance providers.

On the other hand, the council have also referred to the proceedings aimed at alleviating the effects of the cold front that, in the case of Western Almeria, are accompanied by works to obtain tertiary water through the treatment plants of Adra, El Ejido and Roquetas de Mar.