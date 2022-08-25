By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 8:56

Former head of Russia's "Committee Against Torture" hospitalised following brutal attack Credit: Telegram @Bazabazon

Igor Kalyapin, who previously worked for Russia’s “Committee Against Torture” was reportedly attacked in his own home, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

The former head of Russia’s “Committee Against Torture” Igor Kalyapin was reportedly taken to hospital after being assaulted in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia by a man who introduced himself as a police officer.

According to the Human Rights Committee , an unidentified man tried to cut Kalyapin and strangle him, but the human rights activist managed to fight back and call the police.

The attacker was detained and Kalyapin was hospitalized. Doctors suspect the victim to have a concussion.

The suspect and the motive behind the attack are currently being investigated.

The news was also shared on Twitter:

‼️Former head of the "Committee against Torture" Igor #Kalyapin was attacked in his own home, he is in hospital now. The member of the Human Rights Council under the President of the #Russian Federation was attacked by an unknown man. He tried to cut his face and strangle him. pic.twitter.com/2Au0ca7YrZ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 25, 2022

#igor #kalyapin is in the hospital with #minor #injuries. The attacker was detained, the motives of his act are being established. #ジャンプチヒーローズ — Ukraine actually (@helply11) August 25, 2022

The news of the former head of Russia’s “Committee against Torture” being attacked comes just a day after the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed in a car bomb explosion, as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

In addition, the news follows reports of the former Mayor Yevgeny Roizman being detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

A criminal case has been opened against him under an article on fakes aimed at discrediting the Russian army, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

