By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 15:42

Greek warship quarantined in Naples port after sailor dies from Covid aged 19 Credit: Stratos Giannikos/Shutterstock.com

A 19-year-old woman has reportedly died from Covid after a Greek military warship was quarantined in the port of Naples, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

The military warship, flying the Greek flag and coming from Turkey, was put under Covid quarantine in Naples following a decision made by the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office of the Ministry of Health.

The reasons behind the quarantine are still unclear at the moment, and an emergency meeting is being held in the prefecture, as there may be an outbreak of Covid on board.

A 19-year-old Greek military woman who was admitted to the Ospedale del Mare in Naples, Italy, on Wednesday, August 24, died during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the girl had already had a high fever while sailing and had been hospitalised for this reason.

Two other soldiers were then admitted in isolation to the Cotugno hospital, with their vital signs kept under constant monitoring and their lives are reportedly not in danger, as reported by AGI.

