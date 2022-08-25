By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 11:55

Italy mourns the death of legendary actor Enzo Garinei who dies aged 96. Image: @fraversion/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, August 25 following the news that legendary Italian actor Enzo Garinei has died aged 96.

Italy is in mourning after it was revealed that Italian film actor Enzo Garinei had passed away on Thursday, August 25.

Although Garinei starred in close to 80 films since 1949, he will best be remembered as the Italian voice of Sherman Hemsley in the American sitcom The Jeffersons.

Tributes poured into social media following the news of his death.

Francesco Canino wrote: “Enzo Garinei has died, he was 96 years old. He was ‘the voice of God’ in Add a Place at the Table. TV fans will also remember him well for Io e la mamma, a sit-com with Delia Scala and Gerry Scotti. What a legend!”

è morto Enzo Garinei, aveva 96 anni. È stato “la voce di Dio” in Aggiungi un posto a tavola. Gli appassionati di tv se lo ricorderanno bene anche per Io e la mamma, sit-com con Delia Scala e Gerry Scotti.

Che mito! pic.twitter.com/AMZfJ2f9Pz — Francesco Canino (@fraversion) August 25, 2022

Another said: “I have been cheering for Lazio since 1937. I saw Lazio’s first game against a Hungarian team. I liked it and I remember that Lazio’s centre forward was called Silvio Piola”. Farewell to Enzo Garinei, great actor and voice actor, class of 1926.”

“Faccio il tifo per la Lazio dal 1937. Ho visto la prima partita della Lazio contro una squadra ungherese. Mi è piaciuto e ricordo che il centravanti della Lazio si chiamava Silvio Piola”

Addio a Enzo Garinei, grande attore e doppiatore, classe 1926 | RIP 🕯 | #LazioNostalgia 😓 pic.twitter.com/9mv59g27y7 — SS Lazio Nostalgia (@LazioNostalgia) August 25, 2022

“‘Nobody can teach you sympathy’. Enzo Garinei,” another wrote.

"La simpatia nessuno te la può insegnare". Enzo Garinei. — Stefania (@StefaniaNonno) August 25, 2022

Giulio Base wrote: “Today #ENZOGARINEI joined our friends up there. R.i.p. I will always carry in my heart this photograph of three lovely character actors from our cinema that I directed all together many years ago (Enzo Cannavale, Raffaele Pisu and Enzo Garinei in a scene from ‘Non ho l’età’, 1999)”

Oggi #ENZOGARINEI ha raggiunto i nostri amici lassù. R.i.p. Porterò sempre nel cuore questa fotografia di tre adorabili caratteristi del nostro cinema che ho diretto tutti insieme tanti anni fa (Enzo Cannavale, Raffaele Pisu ed Enzo Garinei in una scena di ‘Non ho l’età’, 1999) pic.twitter.com/wQhFq25jbL — Giulio Base (@GiulioBase) August 25, 2022

“Farewell to Enzo Garinei, TV and theater actor, but for those of my generation above all, an exceptional voice actor for the legendary George Jefferson,” wrote another.

Addio a Enzo Garinei, attore di tv e teatro, ma per quelli della mia generazione soprattutto eccezionale doppiatore dei mitico George Jefferson.#EnzoGarinei — augusto rasori (@guttolo) August 25, 2022

While another wrote: “I grew up consuming the VHS of the play ‘Let’s Light the Lamp’ where Usseim Ullà was. Unfortunately I did not have the chance to see her live, but I did manage to meet Enzo a few years ago in “Add a place at the table” at the Sistina Theatre ❤️RIP”

Io sono cresciuta consumando il vhs della commedia "Accendiamo la lampada" dove era Usseim Ullà. Sfortunatamente non ho avuto la possibilità di vederla dal vivo, ma sono risucita ad incontrare Enzo qualche anno in "Aggiungi un posto a tavola" al Teatro Sistina ❤️RIP #EnzoGarinei pic.twitter.com/5RTkSOvQwH — Angie (@_AngelinaSky_) August 25, 2022

“An important part of Italian theatre history has left us! Farewell Enzo Garinei,” another wrote.

Una parte importante della storia del Teatro italiano ci ha lasciati! Addio Enzo #Garinei ! pic.twitter.com/hkrGPvW8XG — enrico vergoni poesia (@enricovergoni) August 25, 2022

The talented voice actor’s death comes after the world lost the original voice of Pingu the penguin.

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of the much-loved stop-motion children’s series Pingu, died in his birth city of Milan, Italy at the age of 85.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.