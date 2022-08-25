Marbella moments with Nicole King: From the arena

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 9:20

Miss Raw prepares for Cabaret night 27.08. Image - Nicole King

This week’s Marbella Now was recorded at Umbrellas Bar & Barbers, located in the Marbella Arena (AKA the Bullring in Nueva Andalucia).

The setting is ideal for the show, not just because the place is lovely but also the easy parking with the bonus of a car wash service; to either just wash the car down (as I did last week) or for full valeting; most convenient.

Umbrella’s in particular has a lovely terrace that’s well shaded in the mornings and inside sumptuous décor and very comfy seating and well air-conditioned. The coffee is great, the staff excellent as well as charming and I can confirm that the cocktails are well worth trying. TVs everywhere for sports and for the more lively, great party nights too; plus, their designated barber area.

My guests this week have curiously all come through introductions. Luke Hill told me about Shlomo & Aurora Benzian and asked if I could have them on the show. I was a bit taken aback at first as this couple run a “lifestyle” club, or swingers club to give you more of an idea of what the style of life they offer is. To find out more about Wicked Chateau, you’ll just have to watch the show… or pay them a visit.

Thanks to Harriet Nilsson I then got to meet Gavin Scott, who has changed his lifestyle lately but as far as I know it’s limited to intense training to swim the English Channel on the 22nd September. This is very ambitious and commendable as his objective is to draw awareness to the plight of all the plastic waste that is polluting our oceans. He’s totally unassuming and deserves our support and if you can donate just 1€ to the cause, he’d be most grateful: www.stayoutstanding.com with all funds going to The Ocean Cleanup.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever had a Brazilian on the show, but thanks to Bruno Sousa we have an opportunity to meet and know more about Marisol Gomez Magahlhaes who is a shining representation of the joy of Rio. She has her own Youtube channel covering Brazilian events and cultural aspects and can organise dancers, chefs and music to bring Brazil to any party along the Costa!

Thanks to my dear friend Estelle Physio I also went to Starlite to see one of the best flamenco dance groups in Spain, that of Sara Barras. I only recorded a bit because I wanted to appreciate the live performance and not watch it through my ‘phone. Even so, I hope you enjoy the tid-bit.

To finish off this week’s show I popped round to Miss Raw to catch up with Kara Jaye Caradas at “Miss Raw” to know more about their Cabaret dinner show on 27th August – book now if you don’t want to miss out!

