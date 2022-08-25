By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:40

Marbella tapas and wine tours. Image - Beats1/shutterstock

Experience the real Marbella on a fun, informal and informative 3 hours gastronomic tour – starting in the beautiful Old Town of Marbella.



Your expert guide, with insider knowledge, will introduce you to some small, well known tapas bars away from the tourist trail. They will select tapas that you probably wouldn’t choose for yourself, match the wines to the tapas, while also giving you plenty of information about the fascinating and interesting history of Marbella.

Tue – Sat 12pm & 7pm daily 3 hours in total. Walking tours to 4 Authentic tapas bars. 8 traditional tapas, 6 matching Spanish Wines. Expert Guide throughout.

€79.00 per person inclusive.

Marbella Wine & Tapas Tours, Plaza de Los Naragos, Marbella.

For more information call: 0034 634 322 628

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.