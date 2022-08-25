Mojacar begins San Agustin festivities today!

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 14:01
Image - San Agustin: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar
Last night the town gave a taster to the fstivities with a football game between CD Mojocar and Cantoria FC, as well as a flamenco performance in the Plaza Nueva.
The first day of the festival will kick off with a day of digital creative games especially for those aged between 8 and 14 years old, followed by a rocket launch and a midday fair. This evening there will be a padel tournament and an open air dance, accompanied by the orchestras “Prometida y Melodias”.
At 12:30am on the 26th August there will be a coronation for San Agustin’s queen and ladies in waiting, and another open air dance to complete the festivities of the first day.
Friday will begin properly with a flower show, the next stage of the padel tournament and another rocket launch.
Saturday will see the final stages of the padel tournament, as well as performances by music group ‘El Tinglao’.
On Sunday, there will be a golf tournament as well as a parade through Mojocar, a performance by music group ‘Por un puñado de tercios’ and a firework display, followed by a performance by music group ‘Frecuencia Modulada’.
Bus times will also be extended throughout the weekend to accommodate the festival and make accessing the events easier for the festival goers.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
