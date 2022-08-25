By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 11:59

No early retirement: China's government launches talent hiring website for ageing population

The China Elderly Talent Network was officially launched on the Wednesday, August 24, marking the start of the construction of China’s elderly talent information service website for its ageing population.

China’s latest hiring website for the ageing population has more than 40 large and small columns, covering talent policies, research, talent knowledge, recruitment information, voluntary public welfare, and education for the elderly, as reported by the Chinese government.

It provides information services for the elderly, organisations related to the elderly, service institutions for the elderly, and employers across the country.

According to the national statistics, China had over 0.267 billion people aged older than 60 in 2021, making up 18.9% of its population.

Wang Jianjun, executive deputy director of the National Office on Ageing and president of the China Association on Ageing, said that the China Elderly Talents Network aims to “broaden channels and build a platform for the re-employment of the elderly, accelerate the gathering of elderly talents, build a think tank for the elderly, and promote the development of human resources for the elderly.”

“It is of great significance to actively respond to the ageing of the population and serve the high-quality development of the economy and society.”

The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Strengthening Work on the Elderly in the New Era” proposes to encourage all regions to establish an information base on talents for the elderly, and provide employment introduction, vocational skills training, and innovation and entrepreneurship guidance services for the elderly who are willing to work.

The China Association on Aging actively implements the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and entrusts the China Association on Aging’s Elderly Talent Information Center to be specifically responsible for the construction of China’s elderly talent information service platform.

Li Wei, director of the Elderly Talent Information Center of the China Association for the Elderly, introduced that on the basis of the China Elderly Talent Network, the China Association for the Elderly will also establish a national elderly talent information base and build a human resources service platform for the elderly.

“One network, one library and one platform” together constitute China’s elderly talent information service platform, which will fill the gaps in the construction of such platforms.

