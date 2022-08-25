Nora Johnson: Murdered to death

By Nora Johnson • 25 August 2022 • 9:14

The joy of crime fiction is providing an answer to a riddle, seeing the good guys win, loose ends tied up and an orderly dénouement (as is the case, fans assure me, in my latest thriller, Death in Windermere). Precisely why we also love crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and quiz shows! Basically, we’re consoled by bringing order to chaos.

Though chaos can sometimes rear its head in unexpected ways. Sometimes it’s better to step away from something rather than try to fix it only to make it worse.

New technology is often what the Germans call Verschlimmbesserung: an improvement that makes things worse (ie. if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.)

The veteran British explorer Colonel John Blashford-Snell found this while writing his latest memoir when he discovered he was 35,000 words over his publisher’s limit. The culprit was his voice-recognition software, which he forgot to switch off. “It picks up any cursing I make,” he admitted, which must account for a few thousand of the excess as well as much domestic chit-chat.

Hopefully, he found them all while editing, otherwise readers might wonder why halfway up the Limpopo he’s suddenly asking: “What’s for dinner…?”

