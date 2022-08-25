BREAKING: Novak Djokovic will NOT play US Open due to Covid vaccination status

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 16:28

ONE of the world’s top tennis players Novak Djokovic has revealed he will not be travelling to the US Open which is due to start on August 29.

Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic tweeted on Thursday, August 25: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open.”

He added: “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼”

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

The announcement from the world number six comes after the CDC confirmed that the vaccination against Covid-19 is a requirement to enter the States which was followed by the removal of Djokovic’s name from the list of participants on the US Open app.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“It’s not fair :(” one person wrote.

It’s not fair 🙁 — C'est la vie 🎢❤️🎾 🐊 N.D. (@Tennislove91ND) August 25, 2022

Another said: “I am proud to have you on Team Liberty. I am grateful for those with conviction to do what is right. Those who choose integrity over all else… Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

@DjokerNole

I am proud to have you on Team Liberty.

I am grateful for those with conviction to do what is right.

Those who choose integrity over all else…

Thank you, thank you, thank you. People need to wake the F up.#YouAreBeingLiedTo https://t.co/Q20TMlkXWE — anibinani (@anibinani) August 25, 2022

“My champ! Moving on to finish 22 strong and dominate ‘23,” another said.

My champ! Moving on to finish 22 strong and dominate ‘23 https://t.co/aUvukWYoIj — Dejan D (@dejandabetic) August 25, 2022

Another wrote: “So ridiculous, embarrassed for The US.”

So ridiculous, embarrassed for The US https://t.co/xHr7csHZab — Dr T (@BrooklynNewkri4) August 25, 2022

Novak Djokovic was infamously forced to miss the Australian Open after being deported due to his lack of Covid vaccine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.