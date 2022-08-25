Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Back to school

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:35
Image - shutterstock/monkeybusiness
There are some people who dread them returning to school, however, for the majority, it’s a welcome return. And while I adore my children and we have had a wonderful summer, I’ve had enough and Im really looking forward to them returning to school.
Im looking forward to having the routine restored, early mornings and bedtimes. The satisfaction of cleaning the place and it still being the same 2 hours later I cannot tell you how much I am looking forward to that. And I suppose I am looking forward to some me time, which during the holidays, there is not a lot of time for myself.
I am also excited for them, my kids, and what the new school year will bring. New challenges, new subjects, new friends.
So before they return to school, I have a suggestion – just take 5 minutes and remind your child not everyone is the same. Some are tall, short, chubby, thin, black, white. There is nothing wrong with wearing the same shoes everyday. Explain there is nothing wrong with someone using last years backpack. That backpack carries the same dreams as a new one. Please teach them to not exclude anyone for being different or not having the latest fashion accessory. Teach them to be kind. Explain teasing hurts … and that they are all going to school to learn not to compete.
You and I are worth the same and I believe education begins at home. Teach them, it’s not ok make fun or pick on someone – it’s bullying. So let’s start the new school year working together.
