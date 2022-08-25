Parts of Valencian Community hit by lightning storm and torrential rainfall

By Chris King • 25 August 2022 • 22:34

Image of a lightning bolt. Credit: AlbertoOrtega/Shutterstock.com

An intense lightning storm brought torrential rain to parts of the Valencian Community this Thursday, August 25.

The Valencian Community experienced a drastic change in its weather today, Thursday, August 25, when a sudden flash lightning storm brought torrential rainfall. Specifically, it occurred during the late afternoon in the municipalities of Utiel and Requena.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency had already warned earlier in the day about the risk of hail in the area. After 8pm, the heavy fall reached the city of Valencia, although with less intensity and a lower amount than in the interior points of the region.

Tormenta de intensidad fuerte y granizo probable descargando ahora en la Plana de Utiel-Requena, entre Utiel y Sinarcas. Imagen con los rayos registrados durante la última hora. pic.twitter.com/gvulAEkqot — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 25, 2022

According to Avamet, 30 litres of water were registered in one hour in Utiel, while in Sinarcas, they accumulated 50 litres in 90 minutes. In Aras de los Olmos, around 30 litres fell in just 35 minutes.

The most intense part of the storm hit in Plana de Utiel-Requena, although it also brought heavy rainfall in other areas in the north of Valencia, such as Andilla. Requena saw the worst of the lightning, which subsequently headed in the direction of Utiel.

This storm came after a very warm night in the community, with the highest minimum of 25.7°C recorded in the city of Valencia. The lowest temperature was recorded in Lliria, with 23.1°C, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

