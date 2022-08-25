By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 14:25

Pedro Sanchez reaffirms Spain's commitment to peace-building in Colombia Credit Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, have held a meeting, as part of the Latin American tour that Sanchez has begun in Colombia, during which he will also visit Ecuador and Honduras, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Spain’s commitment to peace-building in Colombia is a continuation of an intense and positive work agenda with Latin America, which the Spanish president inaugurated as soon as he became head of government in 2018.

President Sanchez stressed his “profound conviction” that Spain and Latin America share fundamental values of enormous potential to face the current global challenges together

These include a commitment to democracy and to an international order based on rules. In this regard, the President highlighted the defence “on both sides of the Atlantic, of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Pedro Sanchez also stressed the importance of “working hand in hand” with Latin America and the Caribbean to seek solutions to other potentially devastating global challenges, such as climate change and pandemics.

The Spanish government has redoubled its support for Latin America and the Caribbean as the region suffered the consequences of COVID-19 particularly hard, with 1.7 million deaths.

Spain was one of the first countries to announce donations of vaccines to the region, which to date exceed 21 million doses donated.

Spain is also committed to a greater international role for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“My government is going to make this a priority of the Spanish Presidency of the European Council during the second half of 2023.”

“I am happy to know that we are counting on Colombia to make this objective a success for both sides of the Atlantic”, assured Pedro Sánchez.

President Sanchez is accompanied on his Latin American tour by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, as well as a large delegation of representatives of Spanish companies.

He began his day in the country by taking part in an economic and business forum. The Government is thus supporting the more than 800 Spanish companies operating in Colombia, thereby reaffirming the willingness of Spanish companies to contribute to the economic priorities being promoted by President Petro.

“Spain and Spanish companies want to be a relevant partner in the diversification of the productive structure to which the new Colombian government aspires,” Pedro Sanchez stressed.

“There is great potential for growth in sectors such as renewable energies, cultural industries, tourism and technology applied to agriculture”, areas in which Spanish companies are world leaders.”

The news follows reports of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meeting King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, in Palma on Tuesday August 2.

