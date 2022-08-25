UPDATE: Suspects still at large following mass shooting in Washington DC (USA)

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 0:23

SUSPECTS linked to the mass shooting in Washington, DC are reportedly still at large.

UPDATE 12.23 am (August 25) – Latest reports from the US suggest that police are still looking for the people who shot several people in Washington, DC on Wednesday, August 24.

News4 reported that five people were shot. Two died of their wounds at the scene, while the other three took themselves to hospital for treatment.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said: “Five people were shot today.

“It’s unacceptable.”

Police are searching for a black SUV, which was apparently transporting two gunmen who jumped out and began shooting.

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?🚨 MPD is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting that just occurred in the unit block of O Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1srKmPEIS8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

ORIGINAL 8.20 pm (August 24) – Two people have died after a mass shooting incident in Washington, DC on Wednesday, August 24.

The Washington DC mass shooting occurred at around 12.30 pm (local time) after reports of several shots fired in the area.

At least four were shot with two confirmed dead, according to News4.

The incident happened at the corner of O Street NW and N. Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue, the news outlet reported.

According to early reports, emergency service units arrived at the scene shortly after 12.45 pm and found several bodies laying in the street.

The incident appears to have happened near a school.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting in Washington DC with multiple people injured 📌#Washington | #DC Right now multiple authorities and emergency crews are responding to a mass Shooting, With multiple Injuries, Near A High School In Washington, DC with reports of 2 victims dead pic.twitter.com/YxuRaqK2JQ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 24, 2022

Apparently, the MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting.

#BREAKING | 4 people shot at North Capitol Street and O St. in North Capital Street Washington DC.

Two taken to the hospital and 2 dead on scene. MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/H6kIe30060 — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 24, 2022

The shooting comes days after an active shooter shot at least three people in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday, August 22, Atlanta Police Department identified Raissa Kengne as the person detained for the crime.

Kengne is alleged to have killed one person and injured two others before she was eventually detained around two hours later as she attempted to board a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

