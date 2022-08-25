By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 14:47

WATCH: Poland tears down Russia's Red Army monument in the city of Brzeg. Image: @WarNewsPL1/Twitter

DEMOLITION works have begun in Poland’s Brzeg to the country’s Russian Red Army monument.

The Soviet Red Army monument in Brzeg Poland is being smashed after the country reportedly adopted a law meaning that local authorities have the right to remove such monuments.

Videos shared on social media on Thursday, August 25, show the monument being destroyed.

“The monument to the Red Army soldiers in Brzeg (Opolskie) is being demolished,” wrote @WarNewsPL1

It added: “The demolition works are financed by the Institute of National Remembrance.”

Prace rozbiórkowe finansuje IPN. — WarNewsPL (@WarNewsPL1) August 25, 2022

Twitter users commented on the video.

“Am I seeing it right? A monument dedicated to the soldiers of Monte Cassino😳 is being dismantled.”

Czy ja dobrze widzę. Rozbierany jest pomnik poświęcony żołnierzom z Monte Cassino😳 https://t.co/hNKZLUaKaa — Daniel Dragan 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@DanielDraganPL) August 25, 2022

Another said: “Meanwhile, in the southern Polish city of Brzeg. That’s right – an idea of what it might be like behind the fences at the occupier. The metal structures could quite certainly be thicker in Riga.”

Tikmēr Polijas dienvidu pilsētā Bžegā. Tas tā – priekšstatam par to, kā apmēram varētu izskatīties aiz sētām pie okupekļa. Metāla konstrukcijas diezgan droši Rīgā resnākas varētu būt. https://t.co/VFCI6YRv0a — Tālis Eipurs (@Eipurs) August 25, 2022

“One of the few silver coins of the Ukrainian war. Red Army monuments in Eastern Europe are getting a beating,” another said.

Ukrainan sodan harvoja hopeareunuksia. Puna-armeijan monumentit Itä-Euroopassa saavat kyytiä. https://t.co/BPeo9kJuXz — Kim Väisänen (@kimvaisanen) August 25, 2022

While another said: “We don’t need them. They only remind us of the great pain of our ancestors.”

We dont need them. They only remind us of the great pain of our ancestors. — Karolina 🇵🇱 (@KarolinaWierci1) August 25, 2022

The demolition of the Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers began on Wednesday, August 24 and coincided with Ukraine’s Independence Day AND the sixth-month anniversary of the start of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Poland has begun works to remove dozens of similar Soviet-era memorials, according to local media reports.

The Red Army monument being ripped down in Poland follows the removal of a World Peace statue donated by the Soviet Union in Finland.

On Monday, August 8, a World Peace statue donated by the Soviet Union was removed from its pedestal in Helsinki, Finland.

The removal of the controversial Soviet Union World Peace statue in Helsinki, Finland was carried out before 7 am, with the statue set to be transported out of Helsinki by sea on a barge.

