By Laura Kemp • 25 August 2022 • 9:07
Pompas Funebres Samper SL: The funeral your loved ones deserve
At Pompas Funebres Samper SL, a family-run business with extensive knowledge and experience, this third generation of funeral directors can help you through the whole process and will be by your side to assist you with important decisions and planning. Their funeral services stand above the rest in warmth and empathy and their many years of experience in the business gives them a high degree of professionalism whilst understanding the emotions we go through during this time.
The caring and friendly staff at Pompas Funebres Samper speak Spanish, English and German and will adapt the funeral services to your traditions and wishes, so that you can give your loved one the service they have always wanted. You choose the items and details you wish and the funeral service will be according to your instructions with Pompas Funebres Samper’s added touch.
Deaths are dealt with quickly in Spain, however, what makes Pompas Funebres Samper different from other funeral homes is that time is not an issue. Families will be given the time to carefully think through their requirements and wishes with no extra charge and they also offer live streaming facilities to observe the funeral remotely. If the deceased did not take out a funeral plan, Pompas Funebres Samper offer facilities of payment.
Based at Pilar de la Horadada, South of Alicante, distance is no issue for Pompas Funebres Samper. They cover the whole of the Alicante area and can arrange repatriations and basic cremations or burials using their base at Pilar de la Horadada.
Farewells can be held in their chapel at Pilar de la Horadada or, alternatively, you can request the church closest to your address. The cremation can be carried out at Pompas Funebres Samper’s own crematorium and they will deliver the urn and death certificates to the family address in the Alicante area when everything is ready, giving you peace of mind that they will take care of the details after the funeral.
If you would like to find out more about how Pompas Funebres Samper can help you after the death of a loved one, contact:
Telephone: 965 351 945
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.pfsamper.com
Emergencies: 649 815 329
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am – 2pm
