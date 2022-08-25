Portugal scraps the mandatory use of masks, with some exceptions

By Chris King • 25 August 2022 • 21:45

Image of a woman removing her facemask. Credit: Alliance Images/Shutterstock.com

The mandatory use of masks has been scrapped in Portugal, but some exceptions remain in place.

At a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers today, Thursday, August 25, Marta Temido, the Minister of Health for Portugal confirmed that the mandatory use of masks has been scrapped. This applies to public transport, flights, pharmacies, taxis, and Ubers, but there are still exceptions.

Masks must still be worn in any place that provides health care, such as hospitals and nursing homes, which are frequented by vulnerable people.

“There is a stable trend of cases, and conditions to end the mandatory use of protection in these situations, although this remains in the case of establishments that provide health care”, Ms Temido explained.

While removing the need for face masks, the Portuguese government has extended the current state of alert that exists in the country due to the pandemic, until September 30, as reported by theportugalnews.com.

Máscaras deixam de ser obrigatórias nos transportes e nas farmácias. Mantêm-se nos serviços de saúde e nos lares de idosos. Anúncio feito há minutos por Marta Temido depois do Conselho de Ministros — Gonçalo Martins (@goncalocmar) August 25, 2022

