Price of electricity in Spain on Friday, August 26, keeps dropping

By Chris King • 25 August 2022 • 22:05

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Friday, August 26, the price of electricity in Spain keeps moving in a downward direction.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 16.7 per cent on Friday, August 26, compared to today Thursday, August 25. Specifically, it will stand at €318.29/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market -the so-called ‘pool’- will stand tomorrow at €175.33/MWh.

This is the second consecutive day that the price has dropped, moving away from the maximums of last Tuesday23, and Wednesday 24, when it climbed to €436.25/MWh.

Friday’s maximum price will be registered between 10pm and 11pm, at€243.86/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €125/MWh, will occur between 4am and 5am.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €143.06/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.