Scottish radio presenter flaunts toned figure in Spain’s Andalucia during family holiday

SCOTTISH radio and television presenter Jenni Falconer is currently holidaying in Costa del Sol’s Andalucia.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 25, the Smooth Radio’s Breakfast Show presenter shared a picture of herself wearing a leopard print bikini in Andalucia, Spain alongside the caption: “Even hot in the shade…”

Fans of This Morning’s regular travel reporter commented on the post.

One person said: “Bronzed beauty.”

A second wrote: “Gorgeous Jenni.”

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote a third person.

Previously, the 46-year-old shared a picture with her 261k followers of her and her husband James Midgley, who she married in 2010, with the hashtag #summerinspain.

The picture was taken by their daughter Ella, aged 10.

Recently, the National Lottery Draws host revealed that she is someone that tends to stay away from controversy in the light of cancel culture, which she said is ‘quite scary’.

Speaking exclusively with the Express, Falconer said: “The kind of jobs I do, I don’t have a political opinion.

“And I would never voice an opinion negatively about someone, that’s not what I’m about.

“But it’s quite scary, isn’t it? How quickly public perception can love someone and then the next minute, not like them for whatever the reason.”

She added: “It’s something that I observe, but I try not to get drawn into.”

