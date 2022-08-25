Red Dog Cinema listings, Puerto Banus

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:28

The cinema has lots of English film times. image: creative commons

Here are the viewing times for some of the English language films up to September 1 at Red Dog Cinema, Puerto Banus.

NOPE

FRI-SUN : 3.00pm 7.40pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm 9.45pm

BULLET TRAIN

FRI – SUN : 3.00pm 5.20pm 7.45pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm 7.30pm

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

FRI, SAT: 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

SUN: 12.00 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

MON: 5.00pm 6.40pm

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK

FRI – SUN: 3.00pm 4.50pm

SUN : ALSO 12.00pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm

THOR:LOVE AND THUNDER

FRI-SUN: 9.40pm

MON-THUR: 9.45pm



ELVIS

FRI- SUN : 6.45pm

MON – THUR : 6.50pm



DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS

FRI – SUN: 3.15pm 5.20pm

SUN : ALSO 12.30pm

MON -THUR: 5.15pm



You can always see the updated listing at the following link: https://www.reservaentradas.com/cine/malaga/reddogcinemas/

