BREAKING: Putin signs decree for HUGE increase to Russian armed forces Close
Trending:

Red Dog Cinema listings, Puerto Banus

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:28

The cinema has lots of English film times. image: creative commons

Here are the viewing times for some of the English language films up to September 1 at Red Dog Cinema, Puerto Banus.

NOPE
FRI-SUN : 3.00pm 7.40pm
MON – THUR : 5.00pm 9.45pm

BULLET TRAIN

FRI – SUN : 3.00pm 5.20pm 7.45pm
MON – THUR : 5.00pm 7.30pm

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
FRI, SAT: 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

SUN: 12.00 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

MON: 5.00pm 6.40pm

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
FRI – SUN: 3.00pm 4.50pm
SUN : ALSO 12.00pm
MON – THUR : 5.00pm

THOR:LOVE AND THUNDER
FRI-SUN: 9.40pm
MON-THUR: 9.45pm

ELVIS

FRI- SUN : 6.45pm

MON – THUR : 6.50pm

DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS
FRI – SUN: 3.15pm 5.20pm

SUN : ALSO 12.30pm

MON -THUR: 5.15pm

You can always see the updated listing at the following link: https://www.reservaentradas.com/cine/malaga/reddogcinemas/

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram. 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Euro Weekly News Media

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading