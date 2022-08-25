By Mark Slack • 25 August 2022 • 9:51

Road test with Mark Slack: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Image - Ford

When you think of a Ford Mustang it evokes memories of the iconic Ford featured in the film Bullitt. A very American muscle car that even today packs a powerful punch with a 5.0-ltre V8 petrol engine. However, there’s a new kind of Mustang prowling the roads in the shape of the all-electric Mach-E, a very modern and green incarnation of the traditional Mustang. With prices starting from €59,357/£50,030 it has become almost as much a cult Ford as its petrol-powered stablemate.

Three Mach-E models are available in standard or extended range; rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive dual motor, and a performance GT version. In GT form, which was my test model, there’s 487PS on tap and the 0 – 62 mph benchmark passes in just 3.7 seconds. There are three drive modes available including a full-fat untamed mode. From behind the wheel this astonishingly quick acceleration gives a real sense of drama and, allied to adaptive suspension, provides an extremely entertaining drive.

It’s also more than capable in town which is where any EV is at its best and most practical. As ever the big question with an EV is range. The Mach-E GT will cover between 236 to 310 miles depending on conditions. Urban driving invariably means more braking so regenerative energy helps battery charging and hence range. On faster roads such as a dual carriageway or motorway the range doesn’t hold up quite so well. The UK’s charging infrastructure is lackluster at best so longer journeys do need to be planned.

Priced from €86,412/£72,830 the Mach-E GT comes very well equipped with performance seats, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise, auto lights and wipers, high beam assist and Bang & Olufsen sound system. A large central screen offers most control functions and being Ford it is quite intuitive, and if you have to go digital then Ford generally make life easier.

With the number of EVs growing it’s these specialist and more exciting models that will act as halo cars for EV adoption, and the Mach-E certainly falls into this category. It’s comfortable and a superb drive whether in normal or untamed mode. My only problem, despite almost universal positives, is that the build quality doesn’t quite live up to that very high price tag.. It just doesn’t have that certain something that makes a car feel premium. Look at the entry-level Mach-E and it makes a much more appealing financial proposition.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Engine: 98 kwh extended range all-electric developing 487PS

Gears: 1-speed automatic

Price: €86,412 (£72,830)

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 3.7 seconds/Maximum Speed 199 kmh (124 mph)

Economy: 236 – 310 miles WLTP

Emissions: 0 g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

