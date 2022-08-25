By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 9:37

Russian Federal Security Service prevent Azov terrorist attack targeting Baltic Fleet Credit: shushonok/Shutterstock.com

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has allegedly prevented an Azov terrorist attack on the Baltic Fleet facilities, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

The FSB prevented an “Azov” terrorist attack on the Baltic Fleet by detaining a resident of Kaliningrad, who was reportedly planning acts of sabotage and terrorism on the facilities of the Baltic Fleet and on the Khrabrovo Airport.

The perpetrator was reportedly following instructions from the Azov terrorist organisation, that is banned in Russia.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented a terrorist attack on military and transport infrastructure facilities in the Kaliningrad region.”

“As a result of the measures taken in Kaliningrad, a local resident, a citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1967, an adherent of the international terrorist organization “Azov” banned on the territory of Russia, who nurtured intentions to commit sabotage and terrorist acts against facilities of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy and servicemen, as well as the Khrabrovo airport, was identified and detained,” the Central Security Service reported.

An improvised explosive device with a capacity of about 5 kilograms of TNT equivalent was found in his cache.

The investigative unit of the Federal Security Service of Russia initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1, Article 30, Part 1, Article 205 (preparation of a criminal case).

The case was opened in part 1 of article 205, part 1 (preparedness for an act of terrorism) and part 1 of article 223.1 (illegal manufacturing of weapons) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Investigative measures and investigative actions are continuing, as reported by Russian News Agency TASS.

The news comes just a day after the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed in a car bomb explosion, as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

