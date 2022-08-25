By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 12:30

Russian headquarters in Pryazovske, Melitopol district blown up by resistance fighters Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Resistance fighters have reportedly blown up Russian headquarters located in Pyrazovske, Melitopol district, according to a report by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Thursday, August 25.

Video footage of the Russian headquarters in Pryazovske, Melitopol district, after allegedly being blown up by resistance fighters, was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️ Tonight, resistance forces blew up the headquarters of the Russians in the village of Pryazovske, Melitopol district, – Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said.”

“According to him, it was there that Russians prepared for the “voting” and issued Russian passports.”

⚡️ Tonight, resistance forces blew up the headquarters of the Russians in the village of Pryazovske, Melitopol district, – Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said. According to him, it was there that Russians prepared for the "voting" and issued Russian passports. pic.twitter.com/WcejdvQ0rc — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 25, 2022

The full statement issued by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on his official Telegram read:

“The Forces are continuing not just to push, but to proclaim to the occupants that they are not welcome here. Anything related to the preparations for the pseudo-referendum will be destroyed on the spot💥.”

“To confirm this, the occupants’ headquarters in the village of Priazovskoe, Melitopol district, was broken up last night. It was there that the fascists were preparing for “voting” and issuing Russian passports.”

“As a result, minus one district, where both residents and voters are affected by the pseudo-referendum.”

The news follows reports that the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed, as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

