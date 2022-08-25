By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 10:51

Ryanair claims Spanish flights have been unaffected by this week's strikes Credit: pio3/Shuttershock.com

Ryanair has claimed that Spanish flights were not affected by this week’s strikes carried out by its cabin crew.

Ryanair has confirmed today, August 25, that its 3,000 daily flights this week have not been affected by the “small, barely supported cabin crew strikes carried out by two small Spanish cabin crew unions (USO and SITCPLA) over four days, from Monday August 22 to Thursday August 25.”

While these unsuccessful strikes continue, CCOO (the largest cabin crew union in Spain), continues its negotiations with Ryanair, who are offering better terms and conditions for the majority of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew.

Like many other airlines in Europe, a small number of Ryanair flights this week were disrupted by bad weather (thunderstorms) and ATC delays.

As a result, no Ryanair flights in Spain were cancelled this week as a result of cabin crew strikes led by two “small unions.”

Ryanair continues to hope that there will be no disruption to our Spanish flights in September due to these unsuccessful and poorly supported strikes by USO and SITCPLA.

Ryanair’s claims come after reports of the last day of the latest round of strike action in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew having very little impact on Malaga airport.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.