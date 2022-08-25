By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 10:06

Solomon Islands deny entry to UK and US Coast Guard ships Credit: Kevin Shipp/Shutterstock.com

Due to alleged Chinese influence, the Solomon Islands reportedly denied entry to UK and US Coast Guard ships on Wednesday, August 24.

The denial of entry of UK and US Coast Guard ships to the Solomon Islands, was reported on Twitter with one user posting:

“The #SolomonIslands, now under heavy #Chinese influence, have denied entry to British & US Coast Guard ships HMS Spey and USCGC Oliver Henry.”

“This at the same time as the government is making dictatorial moves & suppresses internal opposition.”

To which another user responded;

“What are the coastguards of the UK & US doing at the coast of the Solomon Islands‽‽’

The news of the Solomon Islands denying passage to UK and US ships comes after China’s Shandong aircraft carrier was filmed carrying out combat training in the South China Sea, as shared on social media on Wednesday, August 24.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

