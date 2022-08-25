Tributes pour in following the sudden death of Uganda’s former Security Minister Elly Tumwine

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 13:15

Tributes flood social media following the sudden death of Uganda's former Security Minister Elly Tumwine. Image: Anita Annet/Twitter

UGANDA is in a state of mourning on Thursday, August 25 after it was revealed that the country’s former Security Minister Elly Tumwine had died aged 68.

General Elly Tumwine was an Ugandan military officer, professional artist, and educator who served as the Security Minister in the Cabinet of Uganda from March 2018 until 2021.

According to local media reports, the general retired from active military service in July 2022 after suffering a sudden collapse at a wedding.

The-star.co.ke reported that he was admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after the incident and was later flown to Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

Reports suggest that he was suffering from lung cancer at the time of his death.

Social media was flooded with tributes on Thursday, August 25 after Elly Tumwine’s death was announced.

“I am saddened by the sad news of the death of my comrade, Hon.Gen.Elly. T. Tumwine.

“We will always remember his patriotic contribution to the revolution. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

“Saddened by the death of Our Beloved Liberation Hero Gen.Elly Tumwine! Our sympathies go to H.E @KagutaMuseveni, the family of Gen.Elly Tumwine and the UPDF. May your soul RIP.”

I am deeply saddened by the death of the Former Security Minister, Gen. Elly Tumwine. I extend my heartfelt sympathy to H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, his family, the UPDF family and fellow Citizens. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

“I’m saddened by the death of our disciplined and hardworking Gen. He will be remembered for his good music, sense of humor, putting Ugandans first and protecting wanainchi all the times. “Police has NO right to shoot and Kill” he said, and the officers were held accountable.”

“Saddened by the sad news about the death of Gen. Elly Tumwine. May the lord grant him eternal rest. To the family, Iam praying and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as you celebrate the Generals life. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Am deeply saddened by the untimely death of #GenEllyTumwine. My heart felt condolences to @KagutaMuseveni @GovUganda @parliament_ug his family & NRA/UPDF family. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

“Greatly saddened to learn of the death of Gen. Elly Tumwine, a wonderful human being, dedicated to his country, which he served diligently as a soldier, Minister, MP, artist, musician, opinion leader, committed family man and as a close friend of so many. Rest in Peace, General!”

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, Elly Tumwine. Till we meet again.”

“Fare thee well former Security Minister General Elly Tumwine👼 We are all particles of dust just time separates us from that final destiny!

RIP Soldier!! May God comfort the family ,friends , relatives and workmates! 🙏”

“RIP Gen.Elly Tumwine. You have lived a constructive life and you have retired from this earth positively. May your soul rest in eternal Bliss..”

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of our elder , liberation Hero, Long-serving Legislator, and Former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine! My sympathies go to H.E @KagutaMuseveni , his family , the UPDF family and fellow Citizens.May his soul RIP!”

