The rhythm doesn’t stop: the rain won’t slow down La Pita

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 9:45

Image - Asoc. Gastronómica & Cultural “La Pita”

There were four big rain downpours in five minutes, but they didn’t affected the lively Recinto Ferial de la Vega de Aca on Wednesday, children’s day in Almeria, which runs for nine days in honour the virgin of the sea.

In fact, as the night began, the gastronomic festival of La Pita promised to be as iconic as each night of the historic festival so far.

From from deterring the Almerians, these raindrops made no difference to the excitement of the people intent on enjoying their Feria in and out of the gazebos, on the attractions and in the concert venues.

And, how could they not be, this La Pita was going to be no exception: the rain on Wednesday night didn’t slow down the regular visitors and the gazebos were totally full, with a lot of tables full of plates prepared by Cristobal Perez and his staff, coming especially from Lebrija and bringing the best gastronomy of Andalucia, to make this an unforgettable Feria.

The festival so far has enjoyed performances by rock group Los Camaleones as well as flamenco parties which saw guests of all ages adorned with flowers and twirling enthusiastically to traditional Spanish guitar music.