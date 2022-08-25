By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 9:10

Tragedy after British woman plummets down hillside on electric scooter in Benidorm, Spain Credit: Bomberos Alicante

A 58-year-old British woman has died after plummeting down a hillside while riding an electric scooter in Spain’s Benidorm, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

The British woman reportedly drove her electric scooter off a hillside in Benidorm, on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24, at about 4:15.pm.

The Provincial Fire Department based in the Park of Benidorm, were dispatched following reports of an electric scooter plummeting down a hillside in the vicinity of the Paraje de la Cruz de Benidorm, located in the Natural Park of Serra Gelada in Benidorm.

The fire brigade was sent to the emergency with several vehicles, with the primary aim of rescuing the injured persons as quickly as possible.

On arrival, the firefighters collaborated with the troops of the Local Police of Benidorm and Health Technicians SAMU, who performed resuscitation techniques on a lady, not obtaining positive results.

After confirming her death, the Fire Department initiated the appropriate work to carry the deceased to the base area where the advanced command post was located.

The news follows reports of two children who were reportedly injured after jumping from a flat fire in Badalona, Spain, that took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 24.

The Fire Service of Catalonia took to Twitter to share the news of the flat fire in Badalona, Spain, stating:

“We are working to extinguish a fire in a flat on Quevedo street in Badalona (report 09.26h). 8 fire crews have been deployed. The fire is confined and there is no danger of vertical or horizontal spread.

According to the latest information, 2 people have been injured.”

