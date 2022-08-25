Two drivers detained with almost 200 grams of cocaine, hash, speed, ecstasy and MDMA

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 11:44

Image - Slava Dumchev/shutterstock

Two drivers have been detained with almost 200 grams of cocaine, hash, speed, ecstasy and MDMA hidden in their vehicles.

The Guardia Civil have detained two drivers who were stopped at different stop points along A-92 as they passed through Tabernas, with 100 grams of hash, 70 grams of MDMA, seven grams of cocaine, 22 grams of speed and two ecstasy pills in total, that they had hidden in their vehicles.

In the first case, a vehicle occupied by three people who showed signs of “nervous activity” was stopped by agents, according to the Comandancia. During their investigation of the vehicle, agents found the bag of drugs amongst “a pile of rucksacks and travel bags and food”.

Once the three individuals had been identified, and “before they denied their ownership of the substances”, the driver, as the vehicle’s responsible party, was arrested for crimes against public health. The driver had been arrested previously for crimes of a different nature.

The second detected case was a van that was stopped as it was driving at an “unusual” speed along the road. Agents were suspicious due to the driver’s behaviour. Upon investigation, they found a bag containing 33 grams of MDMA between the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat in the van.

As a result of these proceedings, a 26 year old man with a Carmona address was arrested as well as a 47 year old man with an address in Churriana for committing crimes against public health by transporting narcotic substances.