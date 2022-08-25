By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 9:49

Ukraine destroys five Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, August 25, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

Sir Sean Connery Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 25: pic.twitter.com/kir8IdAYv6 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 25, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 45,850 after another 150 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed five more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1929 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of six Russian multiple launch rocket systems, one artillery system and three helicopters.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in the Kharkiv sector, Russia shelled tanks, combat vehicles, small arms and rocket-propelled grenades along the line of contact.

Russia unsuccessfully attempted to conduct an offensive in the direction of Travneve – Kodema.

Hostile aviation was engaged near Mar’yinka, Krasnohorivka and Nevelskiy. Russia tried to conduct an offensive in the direction of Piski – Pervomayskoye, failed and withdrew.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russia engaged tanks and artillery of various types near Pawlivka, Elizavetivka, Kostyantynivka, Vugledar, Volodymyrivka, Novomikhailivka, Novoukrainka, Velika Novosilka.

On the Pivdenno-Buzskoye alignment, Russia shelled Ukrainian positions with tanks, small arms and rocket-propelled grenades near the line of battle. They also reportedly launched an airstrike near the village of Bila Krynitsya.

The Russian ship group continues to carry out the task of blocking civilian ships and hurting objects in the depths of Ukrainian territory.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, August 24.

