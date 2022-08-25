By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 22:42

Ukraine's Kyiv renames all streets and squares related to Russia or the Soviet Union. Image: Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock.com

THE Mayor of Kyiv, the former champion boxer Vitali Klitschko, announced on Thursday, August 25 that Ukraine’s capital city has renamed 95 streets and squares related to Russia.

Klitschko took to Telegram to announce that “Kyiv city has renamed 95 streets, roads and squares whose names are linked to Russia and the Soviet past.”

“The new names, initiated and supported by the public during the polls, commemorate historic events of Ukraine and famous personalities and heroes who glorified Ukraine and fought for the independence of our state. Including in the present Russian-Ukrainian war,” the 51-year-old said.

The former heavyweight boxing champion added: “This is an important step towards decreasing the deceitful manipulation and influence of the Russian aggressor on the interpretation of our history.

“The process of re-branding in the capital is not yet over, and we will continue to work on these issues at the next plenary session in order to complete the de-Russia process.”

A list of some of the streets that have been renamed:

General Zmachenko’s Street ➡️ Prince Roman Mstislavich Street

Hospital -Marshal Malinovskyi Street -Heroes of Azov Regiment Square

Tulska Square ➡️ UPA Heroes Square

Budarnaya Street ➡️ Ukrainian Heritage Square

Charles Marx Street ➡️ Hutsulska Street

Piterskaya Street ➡️ Londonskaya Street

Michurina Street (in Solomna district) ➡️ Marine Officers’ Street

Rostowska Street ➡️ Lutskogo Street

The renaming was preceded by a voting process across Ukraine, in which more than 6.5 million people participated via a state-owned smartphone app.

The removal of anything Russian from Ukraine’s Kyiv comes after Poland removed a Red Army monument.

The Soviet Red Army monument in Brzeg Poland was smashed after the country reportedly adopted a law meaning that local authorities have the right to remove such monuments.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.