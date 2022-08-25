UPDATE: Death toll rises as Russia claim responsibility for Ukrainian passenger train strike

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 12:56

UPDATE: Death toll rises following Russian strike on Ukrainian passenger train in Dnipro. Image: Anton Gerashchenko/Twitter

FOLLOWING the devastating Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian passenger train in Dnipro on Wednesday, August 24, the death toll has continued to rise.

UPDATE 12.56 pm (August 25) – The death toll from a Russian strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25 overnight, the state rail operator said on Thursday, August 25.

According to reports coming out of Russia on August 25, the Russian defence ministry has claimed it killed Ukrainian troops in the rail station missile strike in Dnipro.

The Defence Ministry said. “As a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserve and ten units of military equipment were destroyed, en route to the combat zone in Donbass,” as reported by RIA.

UPDATE 10.33 pm (August 24) – The death toll following the Russian strike on a Ukrainian passenger train in Dnipro has risen.

Following comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that the number of dead may increase in the Ukrainian passenger train tragedy, reports from Ukraine suggest that is the case.

Twenty-two people have been reported deceased while dozens are feared seriously injured following the attack.

Search and rescue operations continue.

UPDATE 9.31 pm (August 24) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the Russian missile attack that killed 15 people on a passenger train in the Dnipro region of Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said following the Ukrainian passenger train attack: “Rescuers are working. But, unfortunately, the number of dead may increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council.”

According to further reports coming out of Ukraine, an 11-year-old child died as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Maksym Eristavi wrote: “This is the price we pay for just existing. Remnants of a Ukrainian passenger train in Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk region after a Russian terrorist attack.”

— maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@maksymeristavi) August 24, 2022

Another wrote: “⚡⚡President #Zelensky said that about an hour ago, a #Russian missile hit a passenger train stopping at the Chaplino station in the #Dnipropetrovsk region.

4 cars are on fire, 15 civilians have been confirmed dead.

#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineRussianWar #UkrainianArmy

— 🇺🇦Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) August 24, 2022

4 cars are on fire, 15 civilians have been confirmed dead.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineRussianWar #UkrainianArmy pic.twitter.com/zySnGoJuTb — 🇺🇦Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) August 24, 2022

ORIGINAL 8.51 pm (August 24) – According to early reports coming out of Ukraine, a Ukrainian passenger train has come under attack from Russian missiles at the Chaplyne train station in Dnipro on Wednesday, August 24.

At least 15 people have reportedly been killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian passenger train in Dnipro.

“Today on Ukrainian 🇺🇦 Independence Day a Russian missile attack occurred in Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The village is ~55km from the frontline and ~95km Southeast of the city of Dnipro. The attack was conducted on a railway station killing 15 people and injuring 50 people,” one person wrote.

— Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) August 24, 2022

Another wrote: “A passenger train at Chaplyne railway station in Dnipro region, that was bombed today by Russian Nazi terrorists, is still burning. Hundreds casualties so far, dozens people, including kids, died.”

— Churchill 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@WarAgainstPutin) August 24, 2022

Anton Gerashchenko said: “Photos of Russian rocket strike on Chaplyn train station in Dnipro region – at least 15 dead, 50 wounded. Rocket hit passenger cars. These numbers are not final…”

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 24, 2022

The news of the attack comes after a Ukraine missile strike hit a shopping centre in Donetsk.

A missile strike fired by Ukraine has allegedly hit Galaktika shopping centre in Donetsk, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

The alleged missile strike by Ukraine on a shopping centre in Russian-occupied Donetsk was reported by the “Mayor” Oleksiy Kulemzin on his official Telegram.

