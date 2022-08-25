Upcoming DeFi Crypto Big Eyes Coin has the potential to become a long-term winner like Solana and Hedera

By EWN • 25 August 2022 • 14:11

The stage is getting set for Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) launch into the cryptocurrency market—a market saturated by thousands of cryptos with various features and potential. Among the cryptocurrencies available today that are making cryptocurrency news headlines are giants Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR).

Solana and Hedera demonstrate a strong tenacity as the market competition grows with every new addition to the crypto space. Like them, Big Eyes (BIG) will try to shake up the cryptocurrency market once it launches. However, it’s left to see if it has what it takes to do so in the same manner that Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR) did when they launched in 2020 and 2018, respectively. This article will therefore discuss the three crypto tokens in more detail, beginning with Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) – The fast blockchain

Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptocurrency market’s strongest competitors and is notable for its fast speeds. Among many things, Solana (SOL) facilitates the creation of decentralised applications (dApps) within its blockchain.

Solana (SOL) is unique for its hybrid proof-of-history (PoH) and proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, which helps it achieve high scalability. This blend of both mechanisms makes Solana (SOL) one of the most-innovative cryptocurrencies in the crypto space and one of the best long-term crypto investments today.

Solana (SOL) provides several solutions for crypto developers seeking to create and deploy their projects, whether for Web3, DeFi, NFTs, and more. With Solana (SOL), users can also easily monetise their projects and profit from Solana’s (SOL) growing monetary value and global appeal.

Currently, Solana (SOL) is the 9th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap.

Hedera (HBAR) – The energy-efficient crypto

Hedera (HBAR) is an energy-efficient token, arguably one of the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public networks for the decentralised economy.

Hadera (HBAR) plays two core functions within the network: First, it powers the network’s services, including regular transactions, smart contracts, and more. Secondly, it helps secure the network via staking.

Hedera (HBAR) enables businesses and individuals to develop and deploy powerful dApps on its network. Its token service allows users to easily configure and mint fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using a few lines of code.

Like Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR) is a token high in the crypto charts sitting pretty at number 41 on CoinMarketCap’s list of largest cryptos by market capitalisation.

Introducing Big Eyes (BIG)

The upcoming meme coin, Big Eyes, is already building excitement in the hearts and minds of many crypto enthusiasts, thanks to it making cryptocurrency news headlines. Big Eyes is a meme coin with several features, including rerouting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and helping to take care of the ecosystem.

Like meme coin leaders such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes (BIG) seeks to create a large and engaging global community of users. However, it will not exist solely for fun but will drive several projects involving charity.

Big Eyes will prioritise charities by establishing a charity wallet to contain 5% of all Big Eyes tokens. The charity will respond to calls to help protect the earth’s oceans and creatures.

Big Eyes will prioritise NFT minting and development within its ecosystem. As NFTs grow in popularity, Big Eyes seeks to leverage their permeation into the crypto space to create value for its community of users.

Hence, Big Eyes promises to create NFT collections and events that will help to yield value to users’ holdings, thereby increasing the chances of high earnings.

Big Eyes will have a total supply of 200 billion tokens and a pre-sale supply of 70% of the total supply. The token will launch on Uniswap on a date yet to be confirmed.

Concluding Remarks

Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR) are among the cryptocurrency top dogs today. Big Eyes has what it takes to excel. However, it must deliver on promises and constantly evolve to become a long-term winner.

