WATCH: Viral video shows absolute heartbreaking scenes in Malaga. Image: @vramos84/Twitter

A VIDEO making the rounds on social media shows the heartbreaking moment a young girl was left crying in Malaga.

The heartbreaking video shared on Wednesday, August 24, which shows a young girl crying after the mascot of Malaga Football Club failed to give her a high-five, has amassed over 240 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Believed to have been captured at Malaga’s last home game against Las Palmas on Monday, August 22, the video shows Súper Boke, Málaga CF’s new official mascot as of January 2022, high-fiving another youngster but failing to do the same for the young girl.

People on social media reacted to the incident.

“You will hate him for the rest of your life,” one wrote.

Le odiará toda la vida pic.twitter.com/VeurgFelPM — Víctor (@vramos84) August 24, 2022

Another wrote: “It may be the greatest public humiliation ever seen?”

Puede ser la mayor humillación pública jamás vista? https://t.co/soNxG1SDYw — themaister (@seijas_27) August 24, 2022

“In 20 seconds that girl has gone through all the states of an authentic Malaga fan; excitement, disappointment, she will go, devastation… she already has the seed in her blood 💙🤍💙,” another wrote.

Esa niña ha pasado en 20 segundos por todos los estados del malaguita auténtico, ilusión, decepción, irá, devastación…ya tiene el germen en la sangre 💙🤍💙 — Marc (@MarcMalaga78) August 24, 2022

Another person wrote: “To think that the mascot was cruel is a bad thing, obviously it was unintentional, we want to see the little girl smile with some detail that she will surely have from the entity and the players.”

Pensar que la mascota fue cruel es de mala leche, evidentemente fue sin querer, a la chiquilla le queremos ver sonreír con algún detalle que seguro tendrá desde la entidad y jugadores — Un sevillista, ¡cualquiera! (@quiquesfc) August 24, 2022

However, the story had a happy ending.

Súper Boke revealed that he had received a message from the young girl.

“🙏 I fixed it, anyone can make a mistake (even @SuperBoke),” the mascot wrote.

🙏 Ya lo solucione, un error lo tiene cualquiera ( hasta @SuperBoke ). — SÚPERBOKE (@SuperBoke) August 24, 2022

A video of the young girl revealed that everything was ok between her and the Malaga mascot.

“Gentlemen, don’t worry, it’s all sorted out. She tells you…😂👏💙🤍😂👏💙🤍”

Señores tranquilos todo está arreglado.

Ella os lo cuenta…😂👏💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/U8rt2XjoNi — PacoGaspar (@PacoGaspar8) August 24, 2022

In contrast to the ‘heartbreaking scenes’ at Malaga’s La Rosaleda Stadium, heartwarming scenes were witnessed at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, August 24 as former Spanish football manager Juan Carlos Unzue ‘kicked off’ the game between Spain’s Barcelona and England’s Manchester City.

The match between the two footballing giants was set up to support ALS research on behalf of Pep Guardiola’s former assistant coach.

Juan Carlos Unzue, who coach at Numancia and Girona FC, in the Spanish Second Division, and Celta de Vigo in the Spanish First Division as well as goalkeeping coach and assistant coach of Barcelona Football Club, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and retired on June 18, 2020.

