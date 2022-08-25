By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 7:46

WATCH: Footage of Russian helicopter shot down in eastern Ukraine Credit: Twitter @PaulJawin

Videos of a Russian helicopter that was allegedly shot down in eastern Ukraine began to circulate online on Thursday, August 25.

“A Russian helicopter shot down in eastern Ukraine is on fire on the ground,” read a tweet posted alongside alleged footage of the incident.

“Ka-52 or Mi-8. On August 24, in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense shot down a Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters.”

Ka-52 or Mi-8. On August 24, in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense shot down a Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters — Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) August 25, 2022

The video footage comes a day after a report of the destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter by Ukraine’s forces that was shared on Twitter, with one user posting the report issued by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces:

“At 1 a.m on August 24, units of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demilitarized the Russian helicopter Ka-52,” – says the report.

Last night, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

The report comes after the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the footage of the destruction of another Russian helicopter on their Facebook page stating:

“On August 15, near 8 a.m., an additional Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupying forces was shot down by an airborne missile unit of the Armed Forces in Donetsk Region.”

“This is already the third Ka-52 of the guerrillas “grounded” by the defence forces of Ukraine in two days!

🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine! Death to the occupants!”

