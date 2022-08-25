By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 10:38

WATCH: Spanish National Police arrest three for smuggling 140kg of hashish at Tarifa port Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police arrested three people for smuggling hashish in the Port of Tarifa, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter to share the news of the discovery of the smuggled hashish:

“🚩3 arrested in the Port of #Tarifa when they tried to introduce 140 kg of hashish hidden in a vehicle.”

“Also in the Port of #Ceuta, 3 cars stolen in #France and #Belgium were recovered, one of them linked to an organisation that had stolen nearly 100 cars.”

🚩3 detenidos en el Puerto de #Tarifa cuando pretendían introducir 140 kg de hachís escondidos en un vehículo También en el Puerto de #Ceuta se recuperaron 3 coches robados en #Francia y #Bélgica, uno de ellos vinculado a una organización que habría sustraído cerca de 100 coches pic.twitter.com/oi1BNRBMrr — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 25, 2022

Under the framework of the MINERVA operation, agents of the National Police and the European Agency FRONTEX arrested three people in the Port of Tarifa when they tried to smuggle almost 140 kilos of hashish hidden in a vehicle.

A multidisciplinary team, made up of the National Police and FRONTEX Agency personnel, found hashish in the double boot of a vehicle.

The police were carrying out a control at the entry filter to Spain’s national territory from Tangiers. In a separate operation, this time in the Port of Ceuta, three vehicles were recovered that had been stolen in France and Belgium, one of which was linked to a criminal organisation that had stolen around a hundred cars.

The first intervention took place at one of the border controls at the port of Tarifa, upon the entry into Spain’s national territory of travellers coming from Morocco.

Agents of the National Police together with other members of the European police, all of them members of Operation MINERVA, located 186 packages containing drugs inside one of the vehicles searched.

The resulting quantity amounted to almost 140 kilos of hashish and was packaged and ready for sale, as well as hidden in the double bottom of the boot.

A sophisticated hydraulic mechanism was used to open it, but a thorough inspection by the agents, who detected a strong smell of glue, enabled it to be located.

Another intervention carried out under the framework of operation MINERVA took place in the port of Ceuta.

Thanks to the fight against international networks dedicated to the illicit trafficking of vehicles, agents of the National Police recovered three high-end vehicles that had been stolen in France and Belgium, one of them linked to a criminal organisation that had been dismantled by the French police. The ring had stolen around a hundred cars in the last two years.

The exhaustive examination of the vehicle’s identification elements, such as the chassis number and documentation, made it possible to detect the manipulations carried out by the networks involved in this type of criminal activity.

In this way, the police work prevented the vehicles from leaving the territory of the European Union for good.

The main objective of Operation MINERVA is to address the challenges of migration and possible future threats at the borders.

It involves Spanish agents and agents from 21 other EU member states to combat cross-border crime, dedicated in particular to criminal organisations involved in human trafficking and trafficking in human beings, illicit trafficking in drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances, small arms and light weapons, and vehicles.

The news follows reports of the Spanish National Police arresting a UK fugitive wanted for drug trafficking with a life sentence in the United Kingdom, in the town of Arona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

