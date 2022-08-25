By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 8:15

WATCH: Ukrainian Resistance Movement fly flag over Russian-occupied territories Credit: Sarakhan Vadym/Shutterstock.com

To celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Resistance Movement flew the national flag over territories occupied by Russian Forces, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Footage of the Ukrainian Resistance Movement flying the flag over Russian-occupied territories was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Unique video – August 24, 2022 – Ukrainian flag over Mariupol.”

“The Resistance movement is fighting for the speedy liberation of Ukrainian land.”

“The Ukrainian Resistance movement congratulates on Independence Day from Ukrainian Mariupol, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea.”

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus sparked controversy after congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

The Belarusian head of state wished Ukrainians “peaceful skies, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring decent life.”

In addition, on the same day, a missile strike fired by Ukraine allegedly hit Galaktika shopping centre in Donetsk, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

The alleged missile strike by Ukraine on a shopping centre in Russian-occupied Donetsk was reported by the “Mayor” Oleksiy Kulemzin on his official Telegram.

The missile strike reportedly directly hit the Galaktika shopping centre in the Shiroky, micro district.

