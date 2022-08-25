By Chris King • 25 August 2022 • 19:24

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

Workers claimed they are being held hostage by Russian troops inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Technicians inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have claimed today, Thursday, August 25, that they are being detained and tortured by Russian forces ahead of a planned IAEA inspection visit.

In video footage uploaded onto social media today by Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed residents purported to be part of the workforce at the facility pleading for help.

Residents of Enerhodar (where Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located) recorded a desperate address regarding the situation. They did it anonymously, fearing for their safety. Please watch this. English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/ovO4FsmcYN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 25, 2022

The Zaporizhzhia plant is located in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, the largest such plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility back in March but the daily running has been continued by its Ukrainian workforce.

An official statement released by the IAEA on Tuesday, August 23, warned of the potential consequences that could occur in the event of the facility being hit by missiles.

🚨#BREAKING: Technicians currently inside the #Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant say they are being detained and tortured by #russian forces ahead of IAEA inspection visit. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 25, 2022

Earlier today, according to a post on the official Telegram account of Ukraine’s National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, Energoatom, the nuclear plant was disconnected from the power grid for the first time in its history.

“Today, on August 25, 2022, the last (fourth) connection line with the Ukrainian energy system, PL-750 kV Zaporizka-Dniprovska, was disconnected for two hours because of a fire in the ash ponds of the Zaporizka Power Plant located next to the Zaporizka NPP. Three other lines were previously damaged by shelling by the Nazis”.

Moscow and Kyiv have been constantly blaming one another recently for shelling the facility’s surrounding area. This has led to talks taking place, with the IAEA demanding their technicians be granted access to inspect the facility and avoid a potential repeat of the Chernobyl disaster of 1986.

For the first time in history nuclear plant was stopped because of war. If Zaporizhzhia plant isn't connected to the grid again, another Fukushima or Chernobyl can happen Immediate demilitarization of 30km zone around plant must take place. If not, Rosatom must be sanctioned. pic.twitter.com/65u39s9lR9 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 25, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Metrics show a major disruption to communications at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, – NetBlocks pic.twitter.com/gC3gAeEOri — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 25, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.