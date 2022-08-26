17-month-old British toddler tragically dies after Mallorca hotel swimming pool incident

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 21:36

Image of Port D'Alcudi in Mallorca. Credit: Goodle maps - Eugen Frantiu

A 17-month-old girl died as a result of falling into the swimming pool of a hotel in the Mallorca resort of Port d’Alcudia.

A 17-month-old British toddler tragically drowned in a hotel swimming pool in the resort of Port d’Alcudia on the Balearic island of Mallorca. As reported by mirror.co.uk, the incident occurred last Tuesday, August 23, at around 7pm.

The little girl’s body was found floating in the swimming pool by her parents and a hotel lifeguard reportedly immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), in an effort to revive her. Police officers who had been deployed to the location following an emergency alert also joined the rescue attempt.

An ambulance was also dispatched to the hotel, along with a team of medics. A combination of the medics and Guardia Civil officers eventually managed to bring the toddler back to consciousness about one hour after she had been removed from the pool.

She was intubated and transferred to Son Espases hospital, reportedly in a critical condition. Sadly, while in the hospital ICU, the youngster passed away, with her death being confirmed at 5pm on Thursday, August 25.

