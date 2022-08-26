By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 8:48

All power units of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected as forest fire rages Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has seen all its power units disconnected with Russia claiming that it the action has started a forest fire, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Energoatom posted a message on the disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stating:

“As of 9:00 a.m. on August 26, 2022, all power units of the Zaporizka NPP were disconnected from the power grid.”

“The plant’s own electricity consumers are now supplied through the renovated line from the Ukrainian Power Grid.”

“The power transmission line to the Ukrainian power system has also been renewed, and preparations are under way to connect two power units of ZAES to the grid.”

“The equipment and security systems are operational and reliable.”

In addition Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region’s Russian military-civilian administration, claimed a forest fire has started in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant:

“Forests are burning in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Today, Energodar, Melitopol and Kherson were left without power supply for several hours.”

“This was caused by the disruption of power supply from the Zaporozhye NPP as a result of provocations by Zelensky’s militants. The disruption, in turn, was provoked by a fire and a short circuit on power lines,” the Telegram message stated.

The news follows reports of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant being disconnected from the power grid for the first time in history as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.