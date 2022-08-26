Audi makes official announcement about joining Formula 1 in 2026

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 18:27

Image of an Audi Formula 1 show car with Audi livery. Credit: Audi Media Centre

Car giant Audi will join the ranks of Formula 1 for the 2026 season.

As announced by Markus Duesmann, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi today, Friday, August 26, the German car giant is entering the world of competitive Formula 1 racing in the 2026 season.

Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi: We will join the @F1 by 2026. https://t.co/F0KlkG2KMT — Audi (@AudiOfficial) August 26, 2022

Duesmann revealed this exciting development during a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. At the event, he was accompanied by Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development.

Both of them answered questions in the company of Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA”, said Markus Duesmann. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry”.

He continued: “With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals”.

The key to getting involved in the world’s most popular racing series is a clear plan to become more sustainable and cost-efficient. The new technical rules, which will apply from 2026, focus on greater electrification and advanced sustainable fuel.

In addition to the existing cap on costs for teams, a cost cap for power unit manufacturers will be introduced in 2023. In addition, Formula 1 has set itself the ambitious goal of being a carbon-neutral racing series by 2030.

Oliver Hoffmann added: “In view of the major technological leaps that the series is making towards sustainability in 2026, we can speak of a new Formula 1. Formula 1 is transforming, and Audi wants to actively support this journey. A close link between our Formula 1 project and AUDI AG’s Technical Development department will enable synergies”.

