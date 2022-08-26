By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 22:33

An active shooter is believed to be holed up in the city of Oakley in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a SWAT team deployed to the scene.

According to initial reports posted on Twitter by Alertpage, Inc, an active shooting incident is believed to be in progress this evening, Friday, August 26, at the junction of Edwards Road and Markbreit Avenue in the city of Oakley in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The gunman is thought to be hiding inside an establishment, armed with a suspected AR-style rifle and a SWAT team has been deployed to the scene. It is reported by their latest tweet@alertpage that shots have been fired.

OAKLEY, OH | CORRECTED CITY IS OAKLEY | SWAT IS ON SCENE MOVING IN TO REMOVE OFFICERS THAT ARE INSIDE OF BLDG | NO RPTD INJS AT THIS TIMEhttps://t.co/E3uFwpMTh5#BREAKINGNEWS #ALERTPAGE — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022

CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | SWAT ON SCENE | GOING TO BREACH APT BLDG AND REMOVE THE 4 OFFICERS THAT ARE STILL INSIDE | STILL NO RPTD INJS

LISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #SWAT #ALERTPAGE — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022

CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | IAO EDWARDS RD & MARKBREIT AVE | MAN W/ AR STYLE RIFLE SHOT AT PD | NO INJS RPTD AT THIS TIME

LISTEN LIVE https://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #POLICE #ALERTPAGE — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022

CINCINNATI, OH | SHOTS FIRED AT PD | SUSPECT IS INSIDE BLDG W/ AR STYLE RIFLE

LISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

