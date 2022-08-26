BREAKING: Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid vaccine copyright infringement Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Active shooter reported with SWAT team deployed in Oakley, Cincinnati, Ohio

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 22:33

Incredible devastation as flash floods in Pakistan wash away homes and anything in their path

An active shooter is believed to be holed up in the city of Oakley in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a SWAT team deployed to the scene.

According to initial reports posted on Twitter by Alertpage, Inc, an active shooting incident is believed to be in progress this evening, Friday, August 26, at the junction of Edwards Road and Markbreit Avenue in the city of Oakley in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The gunman is thought to be hiding inside an establishment, armed with a suspected AR-style rifle and a SWAT team has been deployed to the scene. It is reported by their latest tweet@alertpage that shots have been fired.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading