By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 22:33
Incredible devastation as flash floods in Pakistan wash away homes and anything in their path
According to initial reports posted on Twitter by Alertpage, Inc, an active shooting incident is believed to be in progress this evening, Friday, August 26, at the junction of Edwards Road and Markbreit Avenue in the city of Oakley in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The gunman is thought to be hiding inside an establishment, armed with a suspected AR-style rifle and a SWAT team has been deployed to the scene. It is reported by their latest tweet@alertpage that shots have been fired.
OAKLEY, OH | CORRECTED CITY IS OAKLEY | SWAT IS ON SCENE MOVING IN TO REMOVE OFFICERS THAT ARE INSIDE OF BLDG | NO RPTD INJS AT THIS TIMEhttps://t.co/E3uFwpMTh5#BREAKINGNEWS #ALERTPAGE
— Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022
OAKLEY, OH | CORRECTED CITY IS OAKLEY | SWAT IS ON SCENE MOVING IN TO REMOVE OFFICERS THAT ARE INSIDE OF BLDG | NO RPTD INJS AT THIS TIMEhttps://t.co/E3uFwpMTh5#BREAKINGNEWS #ALERTPAGE
— Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | SWAT ON SCENE | GOING TO BREACH APT BLDG AND REMOVE THE 4 OFFICERS THAT ARE STILL INSIDE | STILL NO RPTD INJSLISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #SWAT #ALERTPAGE
— Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | SWAT ON SCENE | GOING TO BREACH APT BLDG AND REMOVE THE 4 OFFICERS THAT ARE STILL INSIDE | STILL NO RPTD INJSLISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #SWAT #ALERTPAGE
CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | IAO EDWARDS RD & MARKBREIT AVE | MAN W/ AR STYLE RIFLE SHOT AT PD | NO INJS RPTD AT THIS TIME LISTEN LIVE https://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #POLICE #ALERTPAGE
— Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH | SWAT CALLOUT | IAO EDWARDS RD & MARKBREIT AVE | MAN W/ AR STYLE RIFLE SHOT AT PD | NO INJS RPTD AT THIS TIME LISTEN LIVE https://t.co/afq59YMmHN#BREAKINGNEWS #POLICE #ALERTPAGE
CINCINNATI, OH | SHOTS FIRED AT PD | SUSPECT IS INSIDE BLDG W/ AR STYLE RIFLELISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN
— Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 26, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH | SHOTS FIRED AT PD | SUSPECT IS INSIDE BLDG W/ AR STYLE RIFLELISTEN LIVEhttps://t.co/afq59YMmHN
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.