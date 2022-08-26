By Guest Writer • 26 August 2022 • 15:37
Steven Saunders without his usual trademark hat
Credit: Facebook Saunderschef
Many readers will remember Master Chef Steven Saunders who not only ran the Little Geranium in La Cala de Mijas but wrote weekly columns for Euro Weekly News in which he shared past celebrity experiences and presented a weekly recipe.
Since returning to the UK, he has become involved in another successful restaurant in Cambridgeshire and has become a champion of both support for Ukraine through The Odessa Project but is also considering entering politics and has arranged meetings with various MPs to present his ideas to boost the economy especially in the hospitality sector which is on its knees.
Commenting on his activities, Chef Steven said “I have always been interested in politics and have started to set up my own political party this year.
“I have been in hospitality for many years and realize how important it is to protect our sector for our economy.
“Food prices have skyrocketed, energy prices have more than doubled and we are unable to share these extra costs with our clients in fear that they will not return if prices are too expensive.
“Far fewer people are going out socially and pubs and restaurants will soon close all over the country, unless action is taken.”
In addition, he has written to the House of Commons outlining his suggestions and the contents of the letter are reproduced below;
I have listened to all the debates. Clearly there is some confusion over how to stop inflation and how to boost the economy. it might take a chef to come up with the best way forwards for our country!
Here are some headlines
Time will tell whether the new Prime Minister (whoever they may be) will decide to take the well-meant advice offered freely by Steven Saunders.
Thank you for reading ‘Does it take a Chef to advise the UK government on what to do?’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.