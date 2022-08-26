By Guest Writer • 26 August 2022 • 15:37

Steven Saunders without his usual trademark hat Credit: Facebook Saunderschef

DOES it take a Chef to advise the UK government on what to do about inflation and the economy?

Many readers will remember Master Chef Steven Saunders who not only ran the Little Geranium in La Cala de Mijas but wrote weekly columns for Euro Weekly News in which he shared past celebrity experiences and presented a weekly recipe.

Since returning to the UK, he has become involved in another successful restaurant in Cambridgeshire and has become a champion of both support for Ukraine through The Odessa Project but is also considering entering politics and has arranged meetings with various MPs to present his ideas to boost the economy especially in the hospitality sector which is on its knees.

Commenting on his activities, Chef Steven said “I have always been interested in politics and have started to set up my own political party this year.

“I have been in hospitality for many years and realize how important it is to protect our sector for our economy.

“Food prices have skyrocketed, energy prices have more than doubled and we are unable to share these extra costs with our clients in fear that they will not return if prices are too expensive.

“Far fewer people are going out socially and pubs and restaurants will soon close all over the country, unless action is taken.”

In addition, he has written to the House of Commons outlining his suggestions and the contents of the letter are reproduced below;

I have listened to all the debates. Clearly there is some confusion over how to stop inflation and how to boost the economy. it might take a chef to come up with the best way forwards for our country!

Here are some headlines

It’s rising prices that cause inflation not wages. It’s fuel that contributes to the cost of everything that we eat, drink, wear, and the cost of travel. A price freeze is a basic controller of inflation. BP alone makes more than 30 billion a year. Monthly sales of fuel are about 38 million litres. The duty on that is 22 million pounds. BP alone make about 2.5 billion profit per month. If the petrol companies paid the fuel duty directly to the government, then the government could afford to remove that tax from a litre at the pump by about 58p. this would save a windfall tax levied on the fuel companies that no one wants. It also becomes a tax write off for the fuel companies. If we reduce VAT by 10% this brings down the cost of fuel to about 1.32 per litre. (Oil prices are falling so it will be even more) A reduction of vat will induce an increase in sales across the country which will then attract more vat. This could work well for utility companies also. We can reduce costs with immediate effect like this, which is absolutely critical for the consumer and it will avoid huge borrowings for the government.

Time will tell whether the new Prime Minister (whoever they may be) will decide to take the well-meant advice offered freely by Steven Saunders.

Thank you for reading ‘Does it take a Chef to advise the UK government on what to do?’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.