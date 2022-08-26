By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 8:36

India overtakes China as nation with most UK sponsored study visas Credit: AS photostudio/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest UK Immigration Statistics India has received nearly 118,000 UK student visas in the year ending June 2022 – an 89 per cent increase from the previous year.

In addition to the UK study visas, India accounted for the highest proportion (28 per cent) of Visitor visas granted.

More than 258,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 – a 630 per cent increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place).

In the year ending June 2022, Indian nationals also received nearly 103,000 Work visas (which includes skilled and seasonal workers) – a 148 per cent increase over the previous year.

India continues to be the country the UK grants the most Skilled Worker visas to, accounting for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted globally.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, stated:

“India first again. I’m delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people.”

“As this shows, we’re experiencing unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible.”

In related news, India deployed a military helicopter to fly the 14th Dalai Lama out of Leh, Tibet to India, in an “insulting” move that undermined China’s authority, on Wednesday, August 10.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.