By Matthew Roscoe • 26 August 2022 • 17:10

Shock as man drops dead at the wheel while driving on AP-7 in Alicante's Benissa. Image: rSnapshotPhotos/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news coming out of Spain’s Alicante on Friday, August 26 after an elderly man suffered a sudden death while driving on AP-7 in Benissa.

A 74-year-old man died suddenly at the wheel of his car as he drove on the AP-7 in Benissa, Alicante.

According to the Guardia Civil de Tráfico, the car left the road after the man suddenly died.

When emergency services at the tragic accident, paramedics tried performing CPR on the elderly man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spanish news outlet Informacion reported that the foreign man’s Jaguar was travelling on the AP-7 motorway in the municipality of Benissa towards Alicante at around 7.30 am.

The Jaguar left the road just before the Mascarat tunnels.

The sudden death of the 74-year-old man comes after two men suddenly collapsed and died on beaches in the same Italian province on the same day.

The two men tragically lost their lives after both suffered a ‘sudden illness’ on the same day on the beaches of Italy’s Savona.

The double ‘sudden illness’ deaths happened on Wednesday, August 24, within a few hours of each other on two beaches in Savona, a port city in Liguria, Italy.

The two men aged 68 and 50 lost their lives within hours of each other while they were swimming in the sea in the province of Savona.

While in Spain, a 21-year-old Spanish soldier died after collapsing on one of Almeria’s beaches.

The 21-year-old Spanish soldier was admitted to an ICU in Almeria on Thursday, August 4, after he was discovered lying face down in the sea at a beach in Andalucia’s Almeria city.

The man, who was a legionnaire on leave from the King Alfonso XIII Brigade of the Spanish Legion, died on Friday, August 5, at the University Hospital of Almeria.

