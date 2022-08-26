By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 10:53

Mayor of Kharkiv fires top official for holidaying in France during Ukraine-Russia war Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Igor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine, has fired Serhiy Kolesnik for holidaying in France, during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War, as reported on Friday, August 26.

The Mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine fired the Director of the Land Relations Department Serhiy Kolesnik for his holiday in France.

A statement on the official website of Kharkiv stated

“It was announced today, on August, 26th, by the Kharkiv city mayor Igor Terekhov.”

“Sergey Kolesnik has been dismissed for behaviour that in war conditions is incompatible with the status of a person in public service. This is a lesson for everyone. I want you to understand it. This will happen to anyone who allows such mischief,” stressed the mayor of Kharkiv.

“Earlier, Serhiy Kolesnik posted on Facebook a photo of himself holidaying in Nice, France, during the war in Ukraine.”

Video footage of the Mayor explaining the incident was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov fired the director of the Department of Land Management “for behavior incompatible in wartime with the status of a person in the civil service”.

“This will happen to anyone who allows himself something like this,” – Terekhov said. We will remind, the official rests abroad and shares joyful photos from there.”

The news follows reports that Ukraine’s artillery unit destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday, August 8.

