By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 20:26

Woman and child hospitalised following shooting incident in Eskilstuna, Sweden

A woman and a small child have been hospitalised after a shooting incident in the city of Eskilstuna, Sweden.

According to reports coming out of Sweden, a shooting incident has occurred in a playground in the city of Eskilstuna in Sodermanland County. Police sources have confirmed that a woman and one child have been shot by a random shooter in the Arby district.

Johnny Gustafsson, a spokesperson for Eskilstuna police confirmed that a woman and one small child had been hit by gunfire, in what appeared to be indiscriminate firing at around 7pm local time.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but they are known to have been rushed to a hospital, as reported by expressen.se. Several shots are thought to have been fired by the unidentified gunman, with some hitting windows and walls of surrounding buildings.

🚨#BREAKING: Women and child shot at playground in Eskilstuna, #Sweden. Believed to be random victims. Condition unknown — Suspect(s) at large, Expressen reports — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 26, 2022

Mr Gustafsson was unable to comment on whether the two victims were actually the gunman’s intended targets. He said it was too early in their investigations for him to offer a reply on that.

The crime scene has been secured and a search is underway for the gunman or gunmen. Statements have been taken from witnesses to the event. Should the perpetrator/s be apprehended, the incident is being classed as an attempted murder, as well as an aggravated weapons offence.

A witness told Expressen that she saw four police cars and an ambulance in the area just before 8pm but she had not heard the shooting take place. She added that her neighbour told her there were several shots fired.

“This is a very dangerous area. I feel scared. It is not the first time that it has been shot here, but it has happened many times”, she told the publication. There have apparently been nine confirmed shooting incidents in the area this year.

