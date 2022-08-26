Part of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant believed to be reconnected to power supply

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 0:13

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Credit: Google maps -Виктор Пятов

The latest reports seem to indicate that part of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been reconnected to the power supply.

There are unconfirmed reports this evening, Thursday, August 25, that the power supply to part of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected, but that six power units still remain disconnected. This was reported earlier by the respected social media site Flash, @Flash43191300, citing the IAEA.

⚡️The connection to the energy system of Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored, but six power units remain disconnected, – the IAEA reports. https://t.co/M291yYA3JB — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 25, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, in his nightly televised address to the nation explained what had happened earlier in the day when the facility had, according to Enerhoatom – the country’s National Nuclear Energy Generating Company – become disconnected from the power grid. Luckily he said, diesel generators automatically cut in and managed to stabilise the situation.

He has warned though that the area is in danger of a nuclear disaster if experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are not allowed access immediately to inspect the plant. Rafael Grossi, the chief of the IAEA has been in talks with Moscow on this subject and he said on Tuesday, August 23, that he was hopeful this could happen ‘in the next few days’.

Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP stopped. It was damaged by #RussiaIsATerroristState shelling.

Fortunately, the NPP workers stabilized the situation.#FreeTheUkrainianNPP#ATACMSForUkraine pic.twitter.com/q423PwIkJU — Альона Деканенко (@a_dekanenko) August 25, 2022

As reported by Nexta TV, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, earlier today demanded that: “The Zaporizhzhia station should be demilitarised immediately”.

The #UN demands that #Russia immediately withdraw troops and weapons from the territory of the #Zaporizhzhia NPP. "The Zaporizhzhia station should be demilitarized immediately," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle @mbachelet. pic.twitter.com/bLxc4leAyY — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 25, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.