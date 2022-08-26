Part of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant believed to be reconnected to power supply

By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 0:13
Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Credit: Google maps -Виктор Пятов
There are unconfirmed reports this evening, Thursday, August 25, that the power supply to part of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected, but that six power units still remain disconnected. This was reported earlier by the respected social media site Flash, @Flash43191300, citing the IAEA.
⚡️The connection to the energy system of Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored, but six power units remain disconnected, – the IAEA reports. https://t.co/M291yYA3JB
⚡️The connection to the energy system of Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored, but six power units remain disconnected, – the IAEA reports. https://t.co/M291yYA3JB
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, in his nightly televised address to the nation explained what had happened earlier in the day when the facility had, according to Enerhoatom – the country’s National Nuclear Energy Generating Company – become disconnected from the power grid. Luckily he said, diesel generators automatically cut in and managed to stabilise the situation.
He has warned though that the area is in danger of a nuclear disaster if experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are not allowed access immediately to inspect the plant. Rafael Grossi, the chief of the IAEA has been in talks with Moscow on this subject and he said on Tuesday, August 23, that he was hopeful this could happen ‘in the next few days’.
Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP stopped. It was damaged by #RussiaIsATerroristState shelling.Fortunately, the NPP workers stabilized the situation.#FreeTheUkrainianNPP#ATACMSForUkraine pic.twitter.com/q423PwIkJU
Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP stopped. It was damaged by #RussiaIsATerroristState shelling.Fortunately, the NPP workers stabilized the situation.#FreeTheUkrainianNPP#ATACMSForUkraine pic.twitter.com/q423PwIkJU
As reported by Nexta TV, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, earlier today demanded that: “The Zaporizhzhia station should be demilitarised immediately”.
The #UN demands that #Russia immediately withdraw troops and weapons from the territory of the #Zaporizhzhia NPP. "The Zaporizhzhia station should be demilitarized immediately," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle @mbachelet. pic.twitter.com/bLxc4leAyY
The #UN demands that #Russia immediately withdraw troops and weapons from the territory of the #Zaporizhzhia NPP. "The Zaporizhzhia station should be demilitarized immediately," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle @mbachelet. pic.twitter.com/bLxc4leAyY
