By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 12:19

President of Belarus threatens West with Su-24 aircraft carrying nuclear weapons Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko announced the conversion of Su-24 aircraft to carry nuclear weapons, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Speaking on the new Su-24 nuclear aircraft the President of Belarus stated:

“Belarus is ready to meet the challenges of the West.”

“Once in St. Petersburg together with Putin we stated that we are going to reequip the Belarusian Su-aircrafts in order to carry nuclear weapons. Do you think we are just babbling? Everything is ready!”

In addition Lukashenko spoke of the future of the European Union, believing it to only exist in cooperation with Eastern Europe:

“The future of Europe lies in us, in Russia. All the resources are here. Take it, spend it, we will live and work together – and America will disappear from the radar. That is what they are afraid of,” he stressed, as reported by Grodno24.

The news Su-24 aircraft nuclear threat comes after the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, previously called on Russia to be ready to use nuclear weapons, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, June 30.

In addition the President of Belarus sparked controversy after congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

