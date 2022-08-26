WATCH: Latvia topples enormous Soviet-era obelisk in Riga's Victory Park Close
Trending:

President of France sparks outrage after celebrating “end of abundance” on yacht

By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 8:15

President of France sparks outrage after celebrating "end of abundance" on yacht Credit: Victor Joly/Shutterstock.com

The President of France has sparked outrage after giving a speech on the “end of abundance” despite enjoying his summer holidays on a yacht, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, spoke on the “end of abundance” while giving a speech at the first cabinet meeting after the summer break, on Wednesday, August 24, in which he spoke of the massive wildfires seen throughout France as well as the Ukraine War.

“I believe that we are in the process of living through a tipping point or great upheaval. Firstly because we are living through what could seem like the end of abundance,” stated Macron.

“The moment we are living may seem to be structured by a series of crises, each more serious than the other,” Macron said, referring to the drought, fires and storms that have hit France during the summer as well as the Ukraine war and disruptions to global trade.

“Freedom has a cost. The battles we have to fight will only be won through our efforts.”

However the President of France’s speech sparked outraged on Twitter, where users shared pictures of the President enjoying his summer holidays on a yacht despite speaking on the end of abundance:

One user tweeted:

“I have no air-conditioning, no swimming pool, no garden to grow beautiful tomatoes, no big car. In the winter it is 16°, in the summer 30°.”

“I work enthusiastically when I am given training assignments. So what exactly is Macron asking of me?”

To which another user responded:

“Yacht ? Sea scooter ? A company of CRS ? Bodyguards? A non-elected wife who costs a fortune? To sum up Macron, where is the abundance? THE ONLY REPROACH TO YOU YOU DO NOT KNOW THE REAL LIFE OF MILLIONS OF FRENCH PEOPLE 😡”

The news of the President of France sparking outrage follows France approving a  huge €20Bn package to combat the cost of living crisis on Wednesday, August 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading