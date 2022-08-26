By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 8:15

President of France sparks outrage after celebrating "end of abundance" on yacht Credit: Victor Joly/Shutterstock.com

The President of France has sparked outrage after giving a speech on the “end of abundance” despite enjoying his summer holidays on a yacht, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, spoke on the “end of abundance” while giving a speech at the first cabinet meeting after the summer break, on Wednesday, August 24, in which he spoke of the massive wildfires seen throughout France as well as the Ukraine War.

“I believe that we are in the process of living through a tipping point or great upheaval. Firstly because we are living through what could seem like the end of abundance,” stated Macron.

“The moment we are living may seem to be structured by a series of crises, each more serious than the other,” Macron said, referring to the drought, fires and storms that have hit France during the summer as well as the Ukraine war and disruptions to global trade.

“Freedom has a cost. The battles we have to fight will only be won through our efforts.”

However the President of France’s speech sparked outraged on Twitter, where users shared pictures of the President enjoying his summer holidays on a yacht despite speaking on the end of abundance:

🇫🇷 French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates the end of an era of abundance on a yacht in Saint-Tropez.

🤗 pic.twitter.com/aW0ZMCEU4I — 🆘Хроники👑пиздеца®️ (@NataliyaTelula) August 25, 2022

One user tweeted:

“I have no air-conditioning, no swimming pool, no garden to grow beautiful tomatoes, no big car. In the winter it is 16°, in the summer 30°.”

“I work enthusiastically when I am given training assignments. So what exactly is Macron asking of me?”

To which another user responded:

“Yacht ? Sea scooter ? A company of CRS ? Bodyguards? A non-elected wife who costs a fortune? To sum up Macron, where is the abundance? THE ONLY REPROACH TO YOU YOU DO NOT KNOW THE REAL LIFE OF MILLIONS OF FRENCH PEOPLE 😡”

Yacht ? Scooter de mer ? Une compagnie de CRS ? Des gardes du corps ? Une femme non élue qui coute une plombe ? Pour résumer macron l’abondance elle est de quelle côté ?LE SEUL REPROCHE QU’ON PUISSE VOUS FAIRE VOUS NE CONNAISSEZ PAS LA VIE RÉELLE DE MILLIONS DE FRANÇAIS 😡 — Dubois emmanuel matricule 1252 agent classe 1♦️ (@Edubois56Dubois) August 25, 2022

The news of the President of France sparking outrage follows France approving a huge €20Bn package to combat the cost of living crisis on Wednesday, August 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram